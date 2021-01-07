Brodehl Takes Helm of County Commission

Randy Brodehl was voted chairperson of the Flathead County Commission on Jan 5.

Brodehl replaces Commissioner Pam Holmquist as the top official on the three-person board. The chair is responsible for conducting the commission’s public meetings in compliance with state law.

Holmquist was appointed Vice-Chair, effectively switching positions with Brodehl. Holmquist is the longest serving member of the board by eight years after winning her first election in 2010. Brodehl was elected in 2018 and the newest member of the commission, Brad Abell, began his term this month following November’s election.