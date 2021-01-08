12:34 p.m. Some black leather boots went missing from the top of a vehicle somewhere between Kalispell and Whitefish.

8:20 a.m. An eager buyer keeps calling the number on a vehicle’s “for sale” sign but no one is answering.

12:58 p.m. Suspicious footsteps in the snow were made by someone shoveling.

6:32 p.m. A man who thought he heard gunshots realized it was just fireworks.

7:41 p.m. A neighbor saw “artillery style shells going off.”

8:01 p.m. Fireworks were being launched from the middle of the street.

8:48 p.m. Someone was messing around in a yard.

8:59 p.m. Someone in Bigfork needed directions.

9:48 p.m. Fireworks to the north.

9:56 p.m. Fireworks to the south.

10:03 p.m. Fireworks in the park.

10:17 p.m. Fireworks near a house.

10:44 p.m. Fireworks very close.

10:53 p.m. Fireworks all around.

11:07 p.m. A man and woman who accidentally dialed 911 were reported to be “giggly.”

11:58 p.m. The upstairs neighbor’s TV is too loud.