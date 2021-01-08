12:34 p.m. Some black leather boots went missing from the top of a vehicle somewhere between Kalispell and Whitefish.
8:20 a.m. An eager buyer keeps calling the number on a vehicle’s “for sale” sign but no one is answering.
12:58 p.m. Suspicious footsteps in the snow were made by someone shoveling.
6:32 p.m. A man who thought he heard gunshots realized it was just fireworks.
7:41 p.m. A neighbor saw “artillery style shells going off.”
8:01 p.m. Fireworks were being launched from the middle of the street.
8:48 p.m. Someone was messing around in a yard.
8:59 p.m. Someone in Bigfork needed directions.
9:48 p.m. Fireworks to the north.
9:56 p.m. Fireworks to the south.
10:03 p.m. Fireworks in the park.
10:17 p.m. Fireworks near a house.
10:44 p.m. Fireworks very close.
10:53 p.m. Fireworks all around.
11:07 p.m. A man and woman who accidentally dialed 911 were reported to be “giggly.”
11:58 p.m. The upstairs neighbor’s TV is too loud.