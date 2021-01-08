Flathead County Confirms Four Additional COVID-19 Deaths

The Flathead City-County Health Department has confirmed four additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the county’s total to 60.

Two of the deaths are associated with unnamed long-term care facilities. The health department didn’t provide any more details about the individuals.

“We extend our sincerest sympathies to all loved ones affected by these deaths,” Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer Joe Russell said in a statement. “In order to protect our most vulnerable, we must remain diligent in our prevention efforts until the vaccine is widely available to our community.”

Montana had 1,038 COVID-19 deaths as of yesterday, with the majority coming in the last two months. Active hospitalizations, however, have dropped precipitously over the last month, hovering near 500 statewide in early December, compared to 208 yesterday. Hospitalizations have also been cut in half locally over that period.