Illinois Man Charged in Sexual Assault Near Lake McDonald Last July

An Illinois man is facing life in prison after being charged with two felony counts related to an alleged sexual assault that occurred near Glacier National Park’s Lake McDonald in early July.

Eduardo Luis Diaz, 26, entered a not guilty plea in front of Judge Kathleen DeSoto in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Tuesday. Diaz is charged with sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse. Both charges carry a potential life sentence.

According to charging documents, Diaz attacked the woman “at or near” Lake McDonald on July 2. In one count, prosecutors allege Diaz knew the victim “was physically incapable of declining participation in, and communicating unwillingness to engage in” a sexual act.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office listed Diaz’s hometown as Chicago. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 9:45 a.m.