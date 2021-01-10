Happy New Year!

12:03 a.m. Someone was throwing fireworks in a burn barrel.

12:18 a.m. A woman reported “drunk individuals” were setting off fireworks.

10:50 a.m. A man driving reported seeing someone in a black leather jacket raise a pistol and aim it at him. Upon closer inspection, authorities found only a puppy in a puffy coat.

10:52 a.m. Someone had information on a prostitution ring.

1:30 p.m. A cashier found meth.

3:59 p.m. A woman who left her wallet on a shelf came back to find $200 was missing.

8:19 p.m. A maskless man was filming hotel staff who asked him to put a mask on.

8:42 p.m. Some kids keep “hot-rodding through” a parking lot.