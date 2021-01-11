Columbia Falls Man Killed in Sunday Crash

A 56-year-old Columbia Falls man was killed when he was ejected from his Subaru during a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 2 Sunday evening near Hungry Horse.

John Werner died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from medical personnel, according to a press release issued by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred a little after 5 p.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway at mile marker 141, about a mile west of the bridge over the South Fork Flathead River.

Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.