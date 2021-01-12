Eureka Man Given Six-Year Sentence for Meth Trafficking

A federal judge sentenced a 50-year-old Eureka man to more than six years in prison for distributing methamphetamine in Northwest Montana.

Tracy Eugene Conard pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on Sept. 15 in U.S. District Court in Missoula, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. On Tuesday, Judge Kathleen DeSoto handed down a prison term of six years and eight months, with another four years of supervised release.

According to court documents, detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in October 2019 and enlisted an informant to buy drugs from Conard while detectives were monitoring the deal. One month later, Conard was stopped while returning home from Kalispell with more than $2,000 in his pocket and a small amount of marijuana. Investigators then searched Conard’s residence in Eureka and found scales, meth pipes, approximately 53.6 grams of meth, 9.9 grams of black tar heroin, small plastic baggies, firearms and ammunition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation.