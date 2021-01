2:03 p.m. Three teens were cursing loudly.

2:59 p.m. A man with a tattoo on his head was behaving suspiciously.

4:02 p.m. A drug deal went down.

4:35 p.m. A man shopping with four kids was throwing a fit after being asked to wear a mask.

5:06 p.m. A man was annoyed that his meth-addict roommate was inviting other drug users over.

5:57 p.m. A customer who had been yelling at employees came back and threw food at them.

6:23 p.m. For the second time today, someone was pounding on the garage door.