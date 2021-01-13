Flathead’s Mercer Signs With Washington and Lee

Flathead senior golfer Marcella Mercer signed her national letter of intent on Jan. 11 to play golf at Washington & Lee University.

The four-time all-state finisher had a career high second place at the MHSA state golf tournament as a junior, and was undefeated during the 2020-2021 regular season before finishing third at state.

Washington & Lee is a division III school that competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). The women’s golf team has won the ODAC the last two seasons.

“They have brand new athletic facilities on campus, and I’m really excited to play year-round golf,” Mercer said.