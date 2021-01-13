Podcast: Their Moment on the Mat

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Girls have been wrestling at the high school level for decades, but this year in Montana they finally get their own team. The Montana High School Association is officially sanctioning girls wrestling as an interscholastic sport this year and Kalispell’s two high schools boast more than 40 combined grapplers. In this episode, Flathead High School’s Amber Downing, the lone female coach at the high school level in the state, joins the show to talk about her own experience as a wrestler and what this historic season means. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last seven days, including an update on how the COVID-19 vaccine will be allocated, a plan to keep grizzly bears and freight trains apart, and a resort tax on the ballot in Polson.

