Real Estate Market Trends

Readers have been asking about real estate comparisons of property subtypes Single-Family Residence, Townhouse and Condominium. As requested, here you go. I made three charts, summarizing the past five years of monthly sales of each home subtype, ranging in original list prices between $150,000 and $799,999. The printed Beacon has room for one chart, so I chose the one for townhouses. The online Beacon has an additional animated GIF at the bottom of the column, with charts for each subtype.

Townhouse sales had a pullback during the middle of 2020 vs 2019, but also saw serious quantity increases in the first three and last four months of 2020. SFR sale quantities spiked from July through December 2020, compared to past years, while median SFR speeds from listing to contract (days to contract or DTC) were at their lowest during the same period (remember it often takes another 30-45 days to get through due diligence and to actual closing). Condo sales quantities were generally up during 2020 over prior years, while speeds were lightning fast during the second half of 2020.

GIF (rotating charts with different property subtypes):