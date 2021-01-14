6:42 a.m. A trailer was stolen from a job site.

9:26 a.m. Law enforcement was requested to speak with a “defiant” 11-year-old.

11:12 a.m. City workers were harassed.

11:19 a.m. A man locked his keys in his car and the only other set was in Helena.

3:45 p.m. Speakers were stolen.

4:06 p.m. A man was not doing his laundry or gambling was removed from a laundromat.

5:37 p.m. A scammer on Amazon coerced $1,000 from a Lincoln County woman.

5:39 p.m. A shoplifter was being uncooperative.

5:41 p.m. An asymptomatic woman wanted a ride to the hospital so she could be tested for COVID-19.

6:46 p.m. A man was waving a machete.

9:26 p.m. A Libby man was fighting several others.

10:09 p.m. The dogs downstairs have “gone crazy” three times in the last hour.

10:47 p.m. A man wanted his mother removed.