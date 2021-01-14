Man Shot by Sheriff’s Deputy in Lincoln County

A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a suspect in a domestic disturbance Thursday morning.

According to a press release, law enforcement was dispatched at 8:30 a.m. to investigate “a domestic disturbance with multiple weapons involved” when the alleged suspect was shot by a deputy. The unidentified man was transported to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby and later flown to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for additional treatment. No further update on his condition was available.

The deputy was placed on leave in accordance with department policy. No additional details on the shooting were released.

The incident is being investigated by a team from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Kalispell Police Department.