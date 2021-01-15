An Attack Against Our Country

April 12, 1861. December 7, 1941. September 11, 2001. These dates represent attacks against our country and democracy. January 6, 2021 has become, in the words of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, “a day that will live in infamy” as well. Prior to January 6, Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale vowed to object to the certification of electors from certain states based on nothing more than constantly debunked conspiracy theories, failed lawsuits, and mindless tweets. But then the Capitol building and the halls of Congress were invaded by domestic terrorists and traitors to democracy. Daines and Rosendale now had a choice. To do the right thing and renounce their plan to object or to hold steady and stand with those who had just attacked our country. Daines did the right thing and respected his duty to the Constitution. Rosendale unfortunately will be remembered in history as one of over 100 elected officials who sided with the insurrectionists as they tried to tear down the fabric of our democracy. When the faces and names of those who stormed the Capitol are exposed to the world, Rosendale deserves to have his face plastered alongside the mob that tried to jab a knife into the hearts of our Founding Fathers. Congressman, you are a disgrace to Montana and to the United States of America. See you on Election Day, November 2022.

Tom Mazzarisi

Kalispell