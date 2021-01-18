As One Does

1:48 a.m. A group of drone pilots were accused of using the aircraft to manipulate minds and worship the devil, as they have been doing for the last few days.

11:48 a.m. A man who has had past issues with other neighbors was now having new issues with a new neighbor’s dog.

12:09 p.m. A woman reported her brother was manufacturing drugs and messing with her Wi-Fi.

2:05 p.m. A plane reported to have crashed was found to be airborne.

2:06 p.m. A woman found a bike and a bag of meth.

2:42 p.m. A man saw his neighbor by the side of the road and the neighbor yelled at him while he drove by.

4:17 p.m. A person “seeing more and more” illegally parked vehicles was fed up.

4:20 p.m. A man in the produce section had a knife.

4:51 p.m. A man has been walking back and forth and muttering to himself for 20 minutes.

5:26 p.m. A woman’s now ex-boyfriend stole her wallet.

5:54 p.m. A man’s watch called 911 while he was squatting.

6:21 p.m. Screaming was heard.

7:11 p.m. A car hit a moose.

8:42 p.m. A “gentleman” urinated in a bar.

9:39 p.m. Someone thought they saw someone throwing things out the second-story window of an unfinished building.