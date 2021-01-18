Montana Man Dead After Vehicle Falls Through Lake Ice

BILLINGS — A Montana man is dead after falling through the ice on a lake.

Four ice fishermen were crossing Fort Peck Lake in two small off-road vehicles Saturday night when one vehicle fell through and sank, according to Petroleum County Sheriff Bill Cassell.

One man in the vehicle escaped and his companions pulled him to safety. The other man, Roger F. Schaad, 72, of Rexford, drowned, the Billings Gazette reported.

His body was recovered at 11:30 p.m. in what Cassell called “a very dangerous mission.”