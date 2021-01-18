Rosendale has Already Cemented His Reputation

Our newly minted United States congressman has his freshman year in Washington, D.C. underway. And he has already cemented his reputation and established his legacy.

In November, when we drafted him, who guessed that selecting Matt Rosendale would prove to be such a draft bust. However, on his first day in action he slavishly parrots Donald Trump’s nonsense. But there you have it – your television has been showing you what Trump’s lying to the public and inciting civic disturbance harvests. With Mr. Rosendale we have elected to Congress someone who either has not read the U.S Constitution, or if he has read it, was not able to comprehend what it states. Montana will now have to endure two years of incompetent representation.

Peter Stoll

Kalispell