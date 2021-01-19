2021 Montana Prep Basketball Rankings: Jan. 19

The Montana prep basketball season is in full swing with all schools in action. While there have been a handful of canceled games due to COVID-19 exposure and the eastern and western schools continue their competitive separation, the season represents along-awaited return to the courts after last year’s state tournament was cancelled partway through.

406mtsports.com Girls Rankings

Class AA

1. Missoula Hellgate (4-0) 2. Helena Capital (3-1) 3. Billings West (3-0) 4. Great Falls (3-0) 5. Helena (2-1)

Class A

1. Billings Central (6-0) 2. Hardin (4-0) 3. Havre (4-1) 4. Columbia Falls (5-0) 5. Hamilton (4-0)

Class B

1. Big Timber (4-0) 2. Colstrip (4-0) 3. Anaconda (3-0) 4. Missoula Loyola (5-1) 5. Malta (3-0)

406mtsports.com Boys Rankings

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0) 2. Great Falls (3-0) 3. Missoula Hellgate (3-1) 4. Billings Skyview (2-1) 5. Billings Senior (2-1)

Class A

1. Dillon (4-0) 2. Laurel (4-1) 3. Billings Central (5-1) 4. Polson (4-0) 5. Frenchtown (4-1)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (3-1) 2. Shelby (6-0) 3. Deer Lodge (3-1) 4. Manhattan (4-0) 5. Huntley Project (5-1)

Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff