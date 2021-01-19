2021 Montana Prep Basketball Rankings: Jan. 19

The Montana prep basketball season is in full swing with all schools in action. While there have been a handful of canceled games due to COVID-19 exposure and the eastern and western schools continue their competitive separation, the season represents along-awaited return to the courts after last year’s state tournament was cancelled partway through.
406mtsports.com Girls Rankings
Class AA
- 1. Missoula Hellgate (4-0)
- 2. Helena Capital (3-1)
- 3. Billings West (3-0)
- 4. Great Falls (3-0)
- 5. Helena (2-1)
Class A
- 1. Billings Central (6-0)
- 2. Hardin (4-0)
- 3. Havre (4-1)
- 4. Columbia Falls (5-0)
- 5. Hamilton (4-0)
Class B
- 1. Big Timber (4-0)
- 2. Colstrip (4-0)
- 3. Anaconda (3-0)
- 4. Missoula Loyola (5-1)
- 5. Malta (3-0)
406mtsports.com Boys Rankings
Class AA
- 1. Missoula Sentinel (4-0)
- 2. Great Falls (3-0)
- 3. Missoula Hellgate (3-1)
- 4. Billings Skyview (2-1)
- 5. Billings Senior (2-1)
Class A
- 1. Dillon (4-0)
- 2. Laurel (4-1)
- 3. Billings Central (5-1)
- 4. Polson (4-0)
- 5. Frenchtown (4-1)
Class B
- 1. Lodge Grass (3-1)
- 2. Shelby (6-0)
- 3. Deer Lodge (3-1)
- 4. Manhattan (4-0)
- 5. Huntley Project (5-1)
Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff