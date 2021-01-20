Real Estate Market Trends

Last week we looked at Flathead County home sales quantity and speed trends, over the past five years, for subtypes single family residence (SFR). This week, let’s compare just SFR statistics by month sold, but let’s do it for each major city within the valley. I chose the Kalispell chart for the printed Beacon, but the online column has an animated GIF showcasing charts for each city.

Kalispell usually has the most activity and consistency, with easily identifiable trends; here 2020 sales went fastest and in greatest quantities during the second half of the year. Whitefish sold quantities likewise enjoyed upticks during the second half of the year, with days to contract (time from listing to purchase agreement (contract) dropping during the same period (versus prior years). Lakeside trades thinnest and is often more challenging to spot trends.

GIF (rotating charts by city):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.