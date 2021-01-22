Class AA Boys Wrestling Rankings, Jan. 22: Flathead Moves into First

The setting sun casts shadows of competitors during an outdoor wrestling event between Flathead Valley highs schoolers and visiting students from the German state of Baden-Württemberg at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on August 7, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The 2020-21 AA wrestling rankings are based on season results through Jan. 19. The top teams are separated by mere points, meaning a single match can shift the rankings in favor of any school on a given week. This week, Flathead moves to the top of the rankings off of wins by Ethan Freund and Anders Thompson, while West falls to fourth.

Upcoming Dual of the Week

Saturday, Jan. 16: Flathead and Glacier will meet Friday, Jan. 22 for another crosstown dual.

Rankings are compiled by Ken Stuker in collaboration with the Class AA coaches. Team rankings are based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler.

Team Rankings:

1. Flathead — 94 (5-0)

2. Great Falls — 92 (3-1)

3. Billings Senior — 90 (4-1)

4. Billings West — 86 (4-0)

5. Butte — 61 (4-1)

Individuals:

103

Trey Whitlock moved into the top spot with falls over the number three (Naldrett) and five (Bosch) ranked wrestlers last week.

1, Trey Whitlock (5-0), Butte; 2, Keyan Hernandez (4-0), West; 3, Junior Madrid (4-1), Senior; 4, Davin Naldrett (4-1), Flathead; 5, Cooper Samson (2-1), Great Falls; 6, Garrett Bosch (3-2), Glacier

113

Jase Van Pelt retained the number one ranking with a 4-2 decision over Colton Gutenberger, the number two ranked wrestler. Maverick McEwen moved to number three with a 6-2 win over Josh Melton.

1, Jase Van Pelt (4-0), West; 2, Colton Gutenberger (3-1), Belgrade; 3, Maverick McEwen (5-0), Butte; 4, Holden Howe (3-0), Senior; 5, Josh Melton (4-1), Glacier

120

1, Teegan Vasquez (5-0), Glacier; 2, Mason Gutenberger (4-0), Belgrade; 3, Jaylen Vladic (5-0), Senior; 4, Hunter Ketchem (3-1), Skyview; 5, Kyler Raiha (5-0), Butte

126

Ethan Freund scored a fall over Gransberry to move into the number three spot.

1, Jesse Aarness (3-0), West; 2, Logan Cole (4-1), Senior; 3, Ethan Freund (4-0), Flathead; 4, Keagan Gransberry (4-1), Butte; 5, Bryson Danzinger (4-0), Sentinel

132

1, Carter Schmidt (4-0), Belgrade; 2, Idren Peak (3-0), Senior; 3, Israel Moreno (5-0), Big Sky/Loyola; 4, Kip Pumnea (4-1), Butte; 5, Nathaniel Hoff (3-1), West

138

Carson DesRosier scored two falls to retain the top ranking and Anders Thompson defeated Connor Konda to move into the rankings.

1, Carson DesRosier (5-0), Capital; 2, Asher Kemppaninen (4-0), Flathead; 3, RJ Lowdog (4-0), West; 4, Mason Huber (1-1), Great Falls; 5, Anders Thompson (4-0), Flathead

145

1, Avery Allen (2-0), Bozeman High; 2, Colton Martello (1-0), CMR; 3, Cade Troupe (3-0), Flathead; 4, Irish Furthmyre (3-0), Great Falls; 5, Jesse Horner (5-0), Sentinel

152

1, Drake Rhodes (4-0), West; 2, Fin Nadeau (2-0), Flathead; 3, Paolo Salminen (4-0), Skyview; 4, Cache Hilliard (3-0), Great Falls; 5, Blake Jolma (3-1), Sentinel

160

1, Hunter Meinzen (5-0), Big Sky/Loyola; 2, Noah Poe-Hatten (4-1), Flathead; 3, AJ Lafurge (3-0), CMR; 4, Donovan Mahoney (3-0), Great Falls; 5, Cameron Savaria (4-0), Skyview

170

Kaleb McKay won 6-5 over Cole Sandberg and Chase Youso won 10-6 over Christian Vetter this past week.

1, Thomas Klepps (2-0), Senior; 2, Brendan Lockhart (3-0), Great Falls; 3, Dylan Graham (5-0), Capital; 4, Chase Youso (5-0), Flathead; 5, Kaleb McKay (4-1), Helena High

182

1, Peyton Morton (3-0), Senior; 2, Liam Swanson (2-1), Great Falls; 3, Ryan Nelson (5-0), Flathead; 4, Dilen Barrington (2-1), Skyview; 5, Mason Chrisitan (3-1), Butte

205

1, Elijah Davis (3-0), Great Falls; 2, Noah Kovick (5-0), Capital; 3, Xaden Cunningham (3-1), Belgrade; 4, Zac Crews (4-1), Sentinel; 5, Gaige Winter (4-1), Flathead

285

1, Ethan DeRoche (3-0), Great Falls; 2, Jaydon Hoff (4-0), West; 3, Zack Tierney (5-0), Butte; 4, Timber Richberg (4-1), Flathead; 5, Talon Marsh (2-1), Capital