Class AA Girls Wrestling Rankings, Jan. 22: Flathead Wrestlers Top Weight Classes

The first Montana AA Girls Wrestling Rankings are based on several components, including current records, coach assessments, past accomplishments, and head to head matchups when they exist. Only records against other girls are included in these rankings and, as such, many competitors do not have a record because of limited matches in some communities. The Montana High School Association (MHSA) has tentatively set seven weight classes for girls wrestling competition. These weight classes may change based on future MHSA decisions. The girls state tournament will be an all-class tournament at this time. Team rankings will not be calculated initially, but will become integrated in the rankings after a a few more competitions.

Upcoming Match of the Week

Friday, Jan. 22: Flathead and Glacier will face off at 4 p.m. at Flathead High. This will be their third dual this season.

Rankings are compiled by Ken Stuker in collaboration with the Class AA coaches.

Individuals:

103

Alyssa Poe-Hatten is undefeated in girl’s competition and was a western regional winner this past fall. Kaylee LaPier is 1-1 on the season, as is Maya Smith.

1, Alyssa Poe-Hatten (2-0), Flathead; 2, Kaylee LaPier (1-1), Butte; 3, Maya Smith (1-1), Glacier; 4, Gracelyn Hanson, Senior; 5, Anna Morrison, Flathead

113

The 113-pound class is led by Hanna Halverson and Rylinn Mullaney. Halverson, a regional placer, is undefeated and registered a win over Mullaney this past weekend. Mullaney is 5-1 and has five pins on the season with her only loss to Halverson. Aydin Gonzalez is 3-1 with only a loss to Halverson as well. Ruste Torres is undefeated and has won against both boys and girls.

1, Hanna Halverson (3-0), Flathead; 2, Rylinn Mullaney (5-1), Butte; 3, Aydin Gonzales (3-1), Butte; 4, Ruste Torres (2-0), Skyview; 5, Skye Shelmerdine (2-0), Flathead

126

At 126 the leaders seem to be Bella Arriaga and Emily Pedron. Arriaga is undefeated and Pedron’s only loss is to Halverson. Alexus Cislo is undefeated at 3-0. Jessalyn Hewitt’s only loss is to Arriaga and Cheyenne A’Aigneau is wrestling well in the eastern division.

1, Bella Arriaga (3-0), Flathead; 2, Emily Pedron (3-1), Glacier; 3, Alexus Cislo (3-0), Flathead; 4, Jessalyn Hewitt (1-1), Glacier; 5, Cheyenne A’Aigneau, Senior

138

1, Lily Conover (2-0), Flathead; 2, Emma Gambino (2-0), Flathead; 3, Addison Endy (3-2), Butte; 4, Paige Gershmel, Senior; 5, Avery Anderson (1-0), Glacier

152

Aleeya Derlatka leads the way in this class with an undefeated record the last two years versus girl opponents followed by Kera Moreno whose only loss is to Derlatka. Kendall Tucker and Madisyn Frazier’s only losses are to Derlatka and Moreno.

1, Aleeya Derlatka (3-0), Flathead; 2, Kera Moreno (1-1), Butte; 3, Kendal Tucker, Senior; 4, Gracy Jones, Senior; 5, Madisyn Frazier, Glacier

170

The leader in this class is Hayla Hoffman who has started the season 3-0 with three falls, followed by undefeated Boston Howell and Audrey Goodsell, whose only loss is to Howell.

1, Hayla Hoffman (3-0), Butte; 2, Boston Howell (2-0), Flathead; 3, Audrey Goodsell (1-1), Glacier; 4, Sara Harrison (1-1), Flathead; 5, Haely Payne (1-1), Glacier

205

Kassidee Savaria leads the way in this weight class with varsity wins versus boys and girls this season. Lucy Libby and Shannon Todd have split their matches with each other so far this season.

1, Kassidee Savaria (2-0), Skyview; 2. Lucy Libby (3-1), Flathead; 3, Shannon Todd (2-1), Glacier; 4, Ashlee Wilcox, Butte; 5, Seanna Dube, Glacier