Driver Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Semi

A Ronan man was killed after the passenger vehicle he was driving crashed head-on into a semi Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 93.

Jack Howlett, 70, was identified as the victim by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. According to a press release, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Innovation Drive, south of Ronan. Howlett was the only occupant of the vehicle he was driving. His body has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula where an autopsy will be performed.

The accident remains under investigation by Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Department of Transportation’s Motor Carrier Services division.

