The Montana House is entertaining a bill that would limit the local health department official’s decisions in regard to situations like we are experiencing now – “unprecedented.” City and county commissioners (elected officials) would grab the current “power” from the current local health board (appointed positions). I don’t believe this to be a great idea. The current situation in the Flathead is sound scientific principles being assaulted constantly by those who have no medical knowledge. Leave politics out of it and let the professional health department people call the shots. Contact your local representative. Keep our county healthy!

Skeeter Johnston

Whitefish