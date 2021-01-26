Sports

Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Jan 26: Wildkats, Pirates Continue Streak

The Polson boys and Columbia Falls girls continue on their undefeated trajectory this season

Several teams across classifications are maintaining perfect records three weeks into the season. The Columbia Falls Wildkats and the Polson Pirates are both ranked in the top five statewide, with 8-0 and 6-0 records respectively.

 

406mtsports.com Girls Rankings

Class AA

  1. 1. Hellgate (5-0)
  2. 2. Helena Capital (3-1)
  3. 3. Billings West (5-0)
  4. 4. Helena(2-1)
  5. 5. Bozeman (4-1)

Class A

  1. 1. Billings Central (8-0)
  2. 2. Hardin (4-0)
  3. 3. Havre (6-1)
  4. 4. Columbia Falls (8-0)
  5. 5. Hamilton (5-1)

Class B

  1. 1. Big Timber (7-0)
  2. 2. Colstrip (5-0)
  3. 3. Missoula Loyola (8-1)
  4. 4. Whitehall (5-2)
  5. 5. Anaconda (5-1)

406mtsports.com Boys Rankings

Class AA

  1. 1. Sentinel (5-0)
  2. 2. Hellgate (4-1)
  3. 3. Bozeman (4-1)
  4. 4. Billings Skyview (4-1)
  5. 5. Great Falls (4-1)

Class A

  1. 1. Dillon (6-0)
  2. 2. Laurel (6-1)
  3. 3. Polson (6-0)
  4. 4. Frenchtown (6-1)
  5. 5. Lewistown (5-2)

Class B

  1. 1. Lodge Grass (6-1)
  2. 2. Shelby (8-0)
  3. 3. Deer Lodge (3-0)
  4. 4. Huntley Project (6-2)
  5. 5. Malta (3-1)

 

