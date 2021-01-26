Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Jan 26: Wildkats, Pirates Continue Streak

Several teams across classifications are maintaining perfect records three weeks into the season. The Columbia Falls Wildkats and the Polson Pirates are both ranked in the top five statewide, with 8-0 and 6-0 records respectively.
406mtsports.com Girls Rankings
Class AA
- 1. Hellgate (5-0)
- 2. Helena Capital (3-1)
- 3. Billings West (5-0)
- 4. Helena(2-1)
- 5. Bozeman (4-1)
Class A
- 1. Billings Central (8-0)
- 2. Hardin (4-0)
- 3. Havre (6-1)
- 4. Columbia Falls (8-0)
- 5. Hamilton (5-1)
Class B
- 1. Big Timber (7-0)
- 2. Colstrip (5-0)
- 3. Missoula Loyola (8-1)
- 4. Whitehall (5-2)
- 5. Anaconda (5-1)
406mtsports.com Boys Rankings
Class AA
- 1. Sentinel (5-0)
- 2. Hellgate (4-1)
- 3. Bozeman (4-1)
- 4. Billings Skyview (4-1)
- 5. Great Falls (4-1)
Class A
- 1. Dillon (6-0)
- 2. Laurel (6-1)
- 3. Polson (6-0)
- 4. Frenchtown (6-1)
- 5. Lewistown (5-2)
Class B
- 1. Lodge Grass (6-1)
- 2. Shelby (8-0)
- 3. Deer Lodge (3-0)
- 4. Huntley Project (6-2)
- 5. Malta (3-1)
Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff