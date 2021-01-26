One Option is to Put a Mask On

1:18 a.m. A pink-haired man was kicked out of a store.
2:40 a.m. A man who had to leave “all the animals” when he was evicted wanted someone to check on them.
8:37 a.m. A car has been parked at the same corner for 12 days.
10:40 a.m. A woman wanted to report that her vehicle had been hit but was unsure where she was.
11:33 a.m. A “sovereign citizen” reported a man was sleeping inside an awkwardly parked vehicle.
11:53 a.m. A hotel guest complaining about her dirty room refused to let anyone in to clean it.
2:14 p.m. A mailbox was unbolted from concrete and stolen.
4:07 p.m. Someone was videotaping a video system.
4:22 p.m. A dog bit a neighbor who reached into its yard.
4:27 p.m. A truck with a homemade license plate was found.
5:53 p.m. A man who could smell smoke in his condo, even with the window closed, was upset with the tailgaters having a barbecue nearby.
6:44 p.m. A disgruntled man yelled at someone and told her to call the cops.
7:21 p.m. A woman who accidentally called 911 told dispatchers she was at a big-box retail store, then said she was actually in a car near an auto parts store, then admitted she was in the shower.
9:08 p.m. A man standing in the road threw “a big metal bar.”
10:16 p.m. A man who was kicked off the train for not wearing a mask while ordering a glass of wine wanted to know what his options were.
10:26 p.m. An argumentative man demanded to speak to “the commanding officer” in order to get a voucher for a hotel room.
11:08 p.m. A severely injured deer was found to be “quite mobile.”