One Option is to Put a Mask On

1:18 a.m. A pink-haired man was kicked out of a store.

2:40 a.m. A man who had to leave “all the animals” when he was evicted wanted someone to check on them.

8:37 a.m. A car has been parked at the same corner for 12 days.

10:40 a.m. A woman wanted to report that her vehicle had been hit but was unsure where she was.

11:33 a.m. A “sovereign citizen” reported a man was sleeping inside an awkwardly parked vehicle.

11:53 a.m. A hotel guest complaining about her dirty room refused to let anyone in to clean it.

2:14 p.m. A mailbox was unbolted from concrete and stolen.

4:07 p.m. Someone was videotaping a video system.

4:22 p.m. A dog bit a neighbor who reached into its yard.

4:27 p.m. A truck with a homemade license plate was found.

5:53 p.m. A man who could smell smoke in his condo, even with the window closed, was upset with the tailgaters having a barbecue nearby.

6:44 p.m. A disgruntled man yelled at someone and told her to call the cops.

7:21 p.m. A woman who accidentally called 911 told dispatchers she was at a big-box retail store, then said she was actually in a car near an auto parts store, then admitted she was in the shower.

9:08 p.m. A man standing in the road threw “a big metal bar.”

10:16 p.m. A man who was kicked off the train for not wearing a mask while ordering a glass of wine wanted to know what his options were.

10:26 p.m. An argumentative man demanded to speak to “the commanding officer” in order to get a voucher for a hotel room.

11:08 p.m. A severely injured deer was found to be “quite mobile.”