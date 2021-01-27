Glacier Park International Airport to Begin New Route to Minneapolis

Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) will begin hosting Sun Country Airlines in May to offer a new flight route from Kalispell to Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Flights will be offered twice weekly and run seasonally from May to October.

“This new service from Sun Country Airlines is a testament to the recovery we are experiencing at GPIA,” GPIA Director Rob Ratkowski said in a press release. “Passenger demand is steadily increasing and airlines are recognizing the benefit of doing business here in Kalispell. We welcome Sun Country and are excited to have additional service to the Minneapolis/St. Paul market.”

GPIA’s traffic is recovering from a global travel decline caused by the pandemic and is currently experiencing travel comparable to 2017.

For more information, visit www.iflyglacier.com.

