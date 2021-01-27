Podcast: Next in Stein

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Dave Sturzen was scared to match up against Kevin Collom, the steinholding legend who ruled the Great Northwest Oktoberfest in Whitefish for nearly a decade. But when Sturzen finally gave it a shot, in 2019, he won, and launched a meteoric rise in the sport that culminated in a national championship late last year. Sturzen joins the show to talk about it all, including what his family thinks of his regular at-home training, what his goals are for 2021, and what it feels like to hold five pounds of beer and glass steady for more than 20 minutes. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories from the last week, including a proposed piece of legislation that could end Whitefish’s affordable housing program, the latest on vaccine distribution in Flathead County, and updates on a pair of high-profile court cases.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.