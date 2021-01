An 18-year-old Polson man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lake County last week.

Saul J. Blackweasel was killed in the Jan. 23 accident on Back Road west of Pablo. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office identified Blackweasel in a press release on Wednesday. According to the release, Blackweasel’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was accidental.

The crash remains under investigation by Montana Highway Patrol.