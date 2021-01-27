Real Estate Market Trends

How much did it cost to buy a single-family residence in each of the major Flathead Valley cities over the past five years? Can we compare year-over-year (Jan. 1 – Dec. 31 each year)? Can we break it down by square footage (home size) range? Can we also see (for all of these parameters) the quantity sold? Can we infer trends by studying the resulting chart? Did things go wild in 2020? You might say, “There’s gold in them thar hills”– meaning the color (of quantity bars and median sold dollars per square foot lines) is gold, by my choice, for 2020.

It may take a while for you to study the chart, but I think you can extract answers to all of the above questions by doing so. You can also compare the activity across cities.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.