Class AA Girls Wrestling Rankings, Jan. 28: Bravette and Wolfpack Brawlers Top Lists

Trinity Boivin of Flathead High School pulls Glacier High School’s Emily Pedran to the mat during a wrestling match at Flathead High in Kalispell on Jan 8, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Next week the girls wrestling rankings will be expanded to include all classifications. The all-classification state tournament is officially set to be held in Billings Feb. 19-20 with 10 weight classes.

Rankings are compiled by Ken Stuker in collaboration with the Class AA coaches.

Individuals:

103

103: Kaylin Taylor moves into the rankings at number one after defeating Alyssa Poe-Hatten and Anna Morrison. Rylinn Mullaney moved down to 103 and recorded two wins and a loss to Poe-Hatten. Kaylee LaPier scored two wins as did Anna Morrison.

1, Kaylin Taylor (3-0), Great Falls; 2, Alyssa Poe-Hatten (6-1), Flathead; 3, Rylinn Mullaney (7-2), Butte; 4, Kaylee LaPier (3-1), Butte; 5, Anna Morrison (3-2), Flathead

113

113: Hania Halverson and Rebecca Stroh of Chinook had an outstanding match with Stroh leading 10-7 late in the match when she recorded the fall. Stroh will enter the All Class Girls Rankings next week. Skye Shelmerdine recorded four wins this past weekend to move into the number two spot. Ruste Torres won two of three matches, losing only to Shelmerdine.

1, Hania Halverson (4-1), Flathead; 2, Skye Shelmerdine (6-0), Flathead; 3, Ruste Torres (4-1), Skyview; 4, Aydin Gonzales (4-2), Butte; 5, Chloe Rogers, Senior

126

126: Bella Arriaga recorded three wins and a loss to Lily Schubarth of Simms to retain the top ranking. Evija Cagle recorded four wins to move into the number two rank. Jessalyn Hewitt picked up three wins including one over Lily Conover and moves to number three. Cheyenne A’Aigneau recorded four wins this past week. Temree Payne-Taylor recorded three wins including one over Alexus Cislo to move into number five.

1, Bella Arriaga (6-1), Flathead; 2, Evija Cagle (5-1), Skyview; 3, Jessalyn Hewitt (4-1), Glacier; 4, Cheyenne A’Aigneau (4-1), Senior; 5, Temree Payne-Taylor (4-1), Glacier

138

138: Emma Gambino moved into the top ranking with five wins in the past week. Paige Gershmel took over at number two with four wins and 1 loss. Lily Conover picked up three wins and one loss, while Nora Holiday scored two wins.

1, Emma Gambino (7-0), Flathead; 2, Paige Gershmel (4-1), Senior; 3, Lily Conover (5-1), Flathead; 4, Nora Holiday (3-2), Glacier; 5, Addison Endy (4-4), Butte

152

152: Aleeya Derlatka won five matches this past week including a 9-8 win over Kendall Tucker in an outstanding match for both girls. Tucker also had a great week going 3-1. Kera Moreno was 2-1 with her only loss to Tucker. Madisyn Frazier was 2-2 with losses to Derlatka and Tucker.

1, Aleeya Derlatka (8-1), Flathead; 2, Kendal Tucker (5-1), Senior; 3, Kera Moreno (3-2), Butte; 4, Madisyn Frazier (2-2), Glacier; 5, McKenna McCarthy (1-1), Glacier

170

170: Hayla Hoffman won two more matches this past week to move to 5-0 and retain the top rank. Boston Howell remains undefeated while Audrey Goodsell picked up a win and a loss to Derlatka.

1, Hayla Hoffman (5-0), Butte; 2, Boston Howell (2-0), Flathead; 3, Audrey Goodsell (2-2), Glacier; 4, Sara Harrison (2-2), Flathead; 5, Haely Payne (1-1), Glacier

205

205: Kassidee Savaria earned five wins this past week including wins over Lucy Libby and Shannon Todd. Libby picked up two wins including a split with Skye Smith of Cascade.

1, Kassidee Savaria (7-0), Skyview; 2. Lucy Libby (5-3), Flathead; 3, Shannon Todd (2-2), Glacier; 4, Ashlee Wilcox, Butte; 5, Seanna Dube, Glacier