Is That So?

12:05 a.m. A Lincoln County dog has been howling for the last five to six hours.

12:34 a.m. A man who called 911 claimed that if you tried to call 911 it wouldn’t work.

8:11 a.m. A woman was missing an envelope with money in it.

8:11 a.m. Four escaped horses were accused of eating hay out of a neighbor’s hay shed.

8:32 a.m. A Bigfork man asked the driver of a passing car to run over a woman’s “big white dog.”

8:41 a.m. A fence panel was kicked down for the second time.

8:52 a.m. A man couldn’t access his bedroom because a tree fell on his house.

10:33 a.m. Two large plastic stock tanks were blowing across the road.

11:05 a.m. A rotted fence fell down.

11:33 a.m. Someone wanted to know how long the power would be out.

11:50 a.m. Wind blew a gate open and a dog escaped.

3:50 p.m. A man wanted to know how to get his gun back from his son.

5:17 p.m. A large Christmas tree fell down in Bigfork.

6:27 p.m. When the power came on someone’s devices started smoking.

7:22 p.m. Mom was dropping bags of drugs as she left.

8:39 p.m. Someone had a hot tip about an incident 14 years ago.