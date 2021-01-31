Or Maybe They’re Just Enjoying Themselves

4:26 a.m. A man believed his neighbors were being especially expressive during an intimate encounter in an effort to annoy him.

6:31 a.m. “Have fun with that.”

8:18 a.m. A cat has been meowing for a while.

9:25 a.m. A woman in a ditch didn’t want help.

11:30 a.m. For the second time in three days, a window salesman asked a woman if she wanted an estimate for new windows.

11:51 a.m. A coin purse full of drug paraphernalia was found.

2:10 p.m. Some kids were jumping on cars.

3:24 p.m. Someone tried to break into a vending machine.

4:44 p.m. A man on a dating site was running a scam.

5:42 p.m. A woman who sits in her car for hours at a time was presumed to be a drug dealer.

6:24 p.m. A man who let a stray dog into his yard now wanted it to leave.

7:51 p.m. An intoxicated man was walking around naked.

8:23 p.m. A casino guest was creeping people out.