Man With Gunshot Wounds in Both Feet Sparks Investigation

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “several persons of interest” after a man was admitted to North Valley Hospital on Jan. 30 with gunshot wounds in both of his feet.

According to a press release distributed on Feb. 1, deputies were dispatched to the Whitefish hospital at 4:30 a.m. to speak with the victim. In addition to identifying the “persons of interest,” deputies also executed search warrants in Hungry Horse over the weekend.

No charges were immediately filed. The investigation is ongoing.