Glacier Boys Basketball Game Postponed

Glacier High School’s scheduled varsity boys home basketball game against Big Sky High School on Tuesday night has been postponed.

Glacier activities director Mark Dennehy confirmed in an email that the game was postponed due to a COVID-19 situation at Big Sky. Only the varsity game has been postponed at this time and the schools are working to find a suitable date to reschedule the game.

This is the second game that Big Sky has had to reschedule, following the delay of their home opener against Butte, rescheduled for later this month.

The varsity girls matchup between Glacier and Big Sky is still scheduled for Tuesday night.