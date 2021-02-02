MHSA Adds 11th Weight Class for Girls Wrestling

There will be 11 weight classes contested at the inaugural Montana High School Association girls wrestling state championships at Lockwood High School Feb. 19-20.

On Monday, it was learned that the 285-pound weight class was being added to the lineup.

Originally there were seven weight classes approved for girls wrestling: 103, 113, 126, 138, 152, 170 and 205 pounds. When the initial weight classes for the new sport were set, it was under the understanding that the divisions could change based on participation numbers after the weight certification process for individual wrestlers was completed.

Last week, it was announced by the MHSA that the 120-, 132- and 145-pound classes were also going to be offered at the state tournament.

Overall, there are 169 girls wrestlers certified to compete at the state tourney as of last Thursday.

With the approval of the four additional weight classes, the 11 weight classes for the remainder of the season for girls wrestling are: 103, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 170, 205 and 285.