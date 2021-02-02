Sports

Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Feb 2: Wildkats Reign, Pirates Fall

By //

The Columbia Falls girls maintained their top-five ranking as one of only two undefeated teams in Class A. In Class B, Eureka entered the rankings with their 8-3 record. On the boys side, Class A’s top-ranked Dillon took down undefeated Polson last Tuesday, but the Pirates moved up the rankings after a big loss by Laurel.

 

406mtsports.com Girls Rankings

Class AA

  1. 1. Hellgate (7-0)
  2. 2. Helena Capital (5-1)
  3. 3. Billings West (7-0)
  4. 4. Bozeman (6-1)
  5. 5. Billings Skyview (5-2)

Class A

  1. 1. Billings Central (10-0)
  2. 2. Hardin (7-1)
  3. 3. Havre (8-2)
  4. 4. Columbia Falls (8-0)
  5. 5. Butte Central (6-1)

Class B

  1. 1. Big Timber (10-0)
  2. 2. Colstrip (8-0)
  3. 3. Malta (5-1)
  4. 4. Missoula Loyola (9-2)
  5. 5. Eureka (8-3)

406mtsports.com Boys Rankings

Class AA

  1. 1. Sentinel (7-0)
  2. 2. Bozeman (6-1)
  3. 3. Great Falls (6-1)
  4. 4. Hellgate (5-2)
  5. 5. Billings Skyview (5-2)

Class A

  1. 1. Dillon (8-0)
  2. 2. Polson (7-1)
  3. 3. Laurel (8-2)
  4. 4. Lewistown (6-3)
  5. 5. Billings Central (8-2)

Class B

  1. 1. Lodge Grass (8-2)
  2. 2. Huntley Project (8-2)
  3. 3. Deer Lodge (4-1)
  4. 4. Manhattan (6-1)
  5. 5. Shelby (8-2)

 

Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff

More From The Beacon