Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Feb 2: Wildkats Reign, Pirates Fall

The Columbia Falls girls maintained their top-five ranking as one of only two undefeated teams in Class A. In Class B, Eureka entered the rankings with their 8-3 record. On the boys side, Class A’s top-ranked Dillon took down undefeated Polson last Tuesday, but the Pirates moved up the rankings after a big loss by Laurel.

406mtsports.com Girls Rankings

Class AA

1. Hellgate (7-0) 2. Helena Capital (5-1) 3. Billings West (7-0) 4. Bozeman (6-1) 5. Billings Skyview (5-2)

Class A

1. Billings Central (10-0) 2. Hardin (7-1) 3. Havre (8-2) 4. Columbia Falls (8-0) 5. Butte Central (6-1)

Class B

1. Big Timber (10-0) 2. Colstrip (8-0) 3. Malta (5-1) 4. Missoula Loyola (9-2) 5. Eureka (8-3)

406mtsports.com Boys Rankings

Class AA

1. Sentinel (7-0) 2. Bozeman (6-1) 3. Great Falls (6-1) 4. Hellgate (5-2) 5. Billings Skyview (5-2)

Class A

1. Dillon (8-0) 2. Polson (7-1) 3. Laurel (8-2) 4. Lewistown (6-3) 5. Billings Central (8-2)

Class B

1. Lodge Grass (8-2) 2. Huntley Project (8-2) 3. Deer Lodge (4-1) 4. Manhattan (6-1) 5. Shelby (8-2)

Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff