Montana Prep Basketball Rankings, Feb 2: Wildkats Reign, Pirates Fall

The Columbia Falls girls maintained their top-five ranking as one of only two undefeated teams in Class A. In Class B, Eureka entered the rankings with their 8-3 record. On the boys side, Class A’s top-ranked Dillon took down undefeated Polson last Tuesday, but the Pirates moved up the rankings after a big loss by Laurel.
406mtsports.com Girls Rankings
Class AA
- 1. Hellgate (7-0)
- 2. Helena Capital (5-1)
- 3. Billings West (7-0)
- 4. Bozeman (6-1)
- 5. Billings Skyview (5-2)
Class A
- 1. Billings Central (10-0)
- 2. Hardin (7-1)
- 3. Havre (8-2)
- 4. Columbia Falls (8-0)
- 5. Butte Central (6-1)
Class B
- 1. Big Timber (10-0)
- 2. Colstrip (8-0)
- 3. Malta (5-1)
- 4. Missoula Loyola (9-2)
- 5. Eureka (8-3)
406mtsports.com Boys Rankings
Class AA
- 1. Sentinel (7-0)
- 2. Bozeman (6-1)
- 3. Great Falls (6-1)
- 4. Hellgate (5-2)
- 5. Billings Skyview (5-2)
Class A
- 1. Dillon (8-0)
- 2. Polson (7-1)
- 3. Laurel (8-2)
- 4. Lewistown (6-3)
- 5. Billings Central (8-2)
Class B
- 1. Lodge Grass (8-2)
- 2. Huntley Project (8-2)
- 3. Deer Lodge (4-1)
- 4. Manhattan (6-1)
- 5. Shelby (8-2)
Rankings compiled by 406mtsports.com staff