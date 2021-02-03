Real Estate Market Trends

Homes are listed for sale, and remain available (active) until they are sold, or the contract expires, or the contract gets overtly canceled, or the listing is withdrawn. Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $799,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted, by month, the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (orange) and expired (red). The print version has space for one chart. This online version has a rotating GIF, located below, with 10-second displays of each of the sequential price ranges charted.

The lowest price range active listing count keeps stair-stepping downwards into near oblivion. Note the spike in sales, for ranges at $400,000 and above, during the summer of 2020 (compared to prior years). Cancellations and expirations, which usually spike towards the end of the year, have nearly flatlined during the second half of 2020.

GIF

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.