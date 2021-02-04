Browning Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

A 28-year-old man accused of selling $600 worth of methamphetamine in a Browning parking lot has pleaded guilty to drug distribution in federal court and faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison.

Dakoda Blu Wade Iron Shirt could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison and be fined as much as $5 million. Iron Shirt, who is from Browning, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Brian M. Morris on Thursday in Great Falls and will be sentenced on May 12.

According to court documents, Iron Shirt sold 14 grams of meth to a confidential source on Aug. 6, 2019 while the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were monitoring the transaction. Additional witnesses identified Iron Shirt as a “meth distributor” on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

The case was investigated by the DEA, the FBI Big Sky Safe Trails Task Force and the Cut Bank Police Department.

