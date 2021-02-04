Class AA Boys Wrestling Rankings, Feb 4: Braves Reign in Western AA

The setting sun casts shadows of competitors during an outdoor wrestling event between Flathead Valley high schoolers and visiting students from the German state of Baden-Württemberg at Legends Stadium in Kalispell on August 7, 2019. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The 2020-21 AA wrestling rankings are based on season results through Feb. 2. The top teams are separated by mere points, meaning a single match can shift the rankings in favor of any school on a given week. Because of the east-west competitive split in Class AA, Flathead has yet to face off against three of the top-four ranked teams in the state.

Upcoming Match of the Week

160: No. 1 Hunter Meinzen (8-0), Big Sky; vs No. 3 Noah Poe-Hatten (7-1), Flathead;

Rankings are compiled by Ken Stuker in collaboration with the Class AA coaches. Team rankings are based on awarding points for each ranked wrestler.

Team Rankings:

1. Billings Senior — 99 (6-1)

2. Flathead — 91 (8-0)

3. Billings West — 88 (6-1)

4. Great Falls — 84 (6-2)

5. Butte — 71 (6-1)

Individuals:

103

Kaleb O’Shea defeated number four Davin Naldrett to move up in the rankings. Junior Madrid defeated Cooper Samson 9-3 on Tuesday.

1. Trey Whitlock (7-0), Butte; 2, Keyan Hernandez (7-0), West; 3, Junior Madrid (6-1), Senior; 4, Kaleb O’Shea (5-2), Helena High; 5, Davin Naldrett (6-2), Flathead

113

1, Jase Van Pelt (7-0), West; 2, Colton Gutenberger (6-1), Belgrade; 3, Maverick McEwen (7-0), Butte; 4, Holden Howe (4-0), Senior; 5, Josh Melton (5-1), Glacier

120

1, Teegan Vasquez (6-0), Glacier; 2, Jaylen Vladic (7-0), Senior; 3, Hunter Ketchem (6-1), Skyview; 4, Kyler Raiha (5-0), Butte; 5, Nathan Elmose (4-1), Helena High

126

Mason Gutenberger scored two falls this week and moves from the 120 rankings to 126.

1, Jesse Aarness (6-0), West; 2, Logan Cole (6-1), Senior; 3, Mason Gutenberger (7-1), Belgrade; 4, Ethan Freund (7-0), Flathead; 5, Keagan Gransberry (6-1), Butte

132

Gunnar Thompson scored two falls and moved into the rankings at number six.

1, Idren Peak (5-0), Senior; 2, Carter Schmidt (6-1), Belgrade; 3, Israel Moreno (8-0), Big Sky/Loyola; 4, Kip Pumnea (5-2), Butte; 5, Talon Barrington (5-2), Skyview; 6, Gunnar Thompson (3-0), Flathead

138

Carson DesRosier defeated number five Anders Thompson this week. Idren Peak moved up and defeated Mason Huber on Tuesday.

1, Carson DesRosier (7-0), Capital; 2, Asher Kemppaninen (5-0), Flathead; 3, RJ Lowdog (7-0), West; 4, Mason Huber (2-2), Great Falls; 5, Anders Thompson (5-1), Flathead

145

1, Avery Allen (3-0), Bozeman High; 2, Cade Troupe (6-0), Flathead; 3, Irish Furthmyre (7-0), Great Falls High; 4, Anthony Liva (6-1), Butte; 5, Jesse Horner (7-1), Sentinel

152

Fin Nadeau scored two wins this past week. Blake Jolma picked up two wins including a defeat of Gavin Vetter, who moved into the No. 6 spot with a win. Cache Hilliard scored two wins as well.

1, Drake Rhodes (7-0), West; 2, Fin Nadeau (5-0), Flathead; 3, Paolo Salminen (6-1); Skyview; 4, Blake Jolma (7-1), Sentinel; 5, Cache Hilliard (5-2), Great Falls High

160

Number three Noah Poe-Hatten defeated number five Connor Kovick. Shawn Miller defeated Donovan Mahoney and moved into the rankings at number six. AJ LaFurge won two matches including a 9-6 win over Mahoney.

1, Hunter Meinzen (8-0), Big Sky/Loyola; 2, Cameron Savaria (7-0), Skyview; 3, Noah Poe-Hatten (7-1), Flathead; 4, AJ Lafurge (6-1), CMR; 5, Conner Kovick (5-2), Capital

170

Chase Youso moved to 8-0 with wins over number four Justice Seamons and number five Dylan Graham.

1, Thomas Klepps (4-0), Senior; 2, Brendan Lockhart (6-1), Great Falls High; 3, Chase Youso (8-0), Flathead; 4, Justice Seamons (3-3), Helena High 5, Dylan Graham (5-2), Capital

182

Ryan Nelson scored two more wins including a defeat of number six Ian Isaacson.

1, Liam Swanson (6-1), Great Falls; 2, Peyton Morton (4-1), Senior; 3, Ryan Nelson (8-0), Flathead; 4, Chris Garcia (4-2), West; 5, Mason Chrisitan (5-1), Butte

205

1, Elijah Davis (7-0), Great Falls; 2, Noah Kovick (6-0), Capital; 3, Charlie Desmarais (4-3), Senior; 4, Xaden Cunningham (4-2), Belgrade; 5, Zac Crews (7-1), Sentinel

285

Keaton Pouliot moved into the number four spot after defeating Timber Richberg 4-2.

1, Ethan DeRoche (7-0), Great Falls; 2, Jaydon Hoff (6-1), West; 3, Zack Tierney (5-0), Butte; 4, Keaton Pouliot (3-0), Capital; 5, Timber Richberg (5-2), Flathead