Kalispell City Council Approves Hundreds of New Housing Units

At its Feb. 1 virtual meeting, the Kalispell City Council approved a preliminary plat for a 57-lot subdivision as part of the next phases of a single- and multi-family development in North Kalispell near the bypass, which will add hundreds of housing units.

The 33-acre project will be part of the Bloomstone subdivision, which has already completed the first two phases of development. The following three phases will add 47 single-family lots, four multi-family lots with 104 dwelling units, three multi-family lots with 88 dwelling units and three-multi-family lots with 126 dwelling units on Treeline Road.

Phases 1 and 2 have already been constructed with 96 multi-family and 71 single-family units.

“I’m excited to see how much housing is proposed here and the need for that supply I think is pretty good … that’s where we need to have more options, especially with the multi-unit places,” Councilor Kyle Waterman said.

Councilors also approved the annexation of and zoning for a 2-acre parcel that’s planned for multi-family residential development in South Kalispell.

Additionally, city officials approved the use of funding to allow the Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana (CAPNM) to use funds from an Emergency Solutions Grant for temporary non-congregate shelter space for those identified by the Flathead City-County Health Department as needing to quarantine due to COVID-19.

“Our agency has operated this grant for years, but until recently has never utilized any temporary shelter funding,” CAPNM Deputy Director Cassidy Kipp wrote in a letter to city officials. “With the COVID-19 pandemic there was an urgent cry from service providers and health professionals within our community to assist with non-congregate housing options for persons who were identified as needing isolation.”