In Gov. Greg Gianforte’s State of the State address, he announced that he would be dismissing the politically motivated lawsuits.

Thank you governor for dismissing the politically motivated COVID lawsuits pushed against Flathead small businesses Skyes, Remington Bar and Casino, Your Lucky Turn Casino, Ferndale Market, and Scotty’s Bar. Former Gov. Steve Bullock should be ashamed of his actions, and this is a large part of why he was defeated in November.

Rep. Braxton Mitchell

R-Columbia Falls