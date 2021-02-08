Failure to Yield at Montana Accident Scene Causes Pileup

BILLINGS — A pair of semitruck accidents resulted in a pileup of nearly 20 vehicles in Montana Saturday, authorities said.

The collisions around 1:20 p.m. on I-90 outside of Park City drew emergency responders from multiple agencies but resulted in no major injuries, The Billings Gazette reported.

Officers were initially investigating a jackknifed semitruck in the median when another semitruck failed to slow and yield to signs posted on the road, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

After nearly striking a Stillwater County deputy, the second truck also jackknifed, causing the pileup of vehicles behind it on the icy road.

“There were some injuries, but thankfully, they were just minor,” Highway Patrol Trooper Jake Parker said.

The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office, personnel from the Montana Department of Transportation and fire and ambulance crews from Park City, Laurel and Columbus responded to the scene.