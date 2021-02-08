Suspected Murder-Suicide Leaves Father and 7-Year-Old Son Dead

A 37-year-old man allegedly shot his two young children before turning the gun on himself on Saturday at a home three miles north of St. Regis, according to Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth.

Law enforcement was called to the scene in the early evening on Feb. 6 after a family member arrived at the home and discovered the three victims. The adult, Anthony Dascher, and his 7-year-old son were pronounced dead at the scene. Dascher’s 4-year-old son was still breathing when deputies arrived has been flown to a Spokane hospital where he was on life support as of Monday morning.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral County Sheriff’s Office are all involved in the ongoing investigation.