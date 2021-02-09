Allegiant Air Adds Route to San Diego from Glacier Park International Airport

Allegiant Air added a seasonal, biweekly route to San Diego from Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA), which will begin May 28 and run through Aug. 18.

The service is the second this year after GPIA added a new route to Minneapolis/St. Paul with Sun Country Airlines, another seasonal route starting in May.

“Travel recovery at GPIA has been tremendous,” GPIA Director Rob Ratkowski said in a press release. “It is no surprise that airlines continue to recognize the benefit of adding routes to and from Kalispell.”

Allegiant Air already has routes to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland and Phoenix from Kalispell.

“Montana travelers appreciate the quality, low-cost options offered by Allegiant Air,” Ratkowski said. “This new service from Kalispell will not only benefit those flying to San Diego but will provide greater opportunity for those wishing to visit our beautiful state.”

GPIA officials announced in January that the airport would move forward with its $100 million terminal expansion after it was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. Airport square footage will triple and operational areas like TSA screening checkpoints and baggage areas will be improved.

maggie@flatheadbeacon.com