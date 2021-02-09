Montana Senate to Hear Bills Restricting Abortion Access

HELENA — Four bills that would restrict access to abortion in Montana are on their way to the Senate floor after passing on party-line votes Tuesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has promised to sign at least two of the bills if they arrive on his desk – one that would ban abortions in most cases after 20 weeks of gestation, and another that would ask voters to approve a requirement for health care providers to care for infants born alive during abortion procedures.

A third bill would require health care providers to give pregnant women the opportunity to view an ultrasound before performing an abortion and the fourth would require that abortion pills be administered in-person rather than through telehealth.

The bills advanced with seven committee Republicans voting in favor, and four Democrats opposed. The measures have already passed the House. They head next to hearings by the full Senate.

Three of the bills are repeats of similar measures vetoed last session by former Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat. Republican legislative leaders expect the measures will find a more favorable fate on the desk of Gianforte, Montana’s first Republican governor in 16 years.