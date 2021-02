Rep. Seth Berglee’s HB 102 is bad legislation for our state’s students. More guns in our schools equal more deaths for our students. Don’t play into the NRA’s mantra that the “only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” The studies do not support this approach. Go with the facts and not with the extreme Second Amendment rhetoric. We do not need more guns in our schools.

Craig McClure

Polson