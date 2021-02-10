Fourth Montana Lawmaker Tests Positive for COVID-19

HELENA — A fourth Montana lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 during this year’s session, COVID-19 panel chairman Sen. Jason Ellsworth said Wednesday.

GOP Rep. Becky Beard of Elliston received the positive results Wednesday morning and gave permission for her name to be released, Ellsworth said in a statement.

Beard was not a direct contact to fellow Republican Rep. Brian Putnam of Kalispell, who received a positive test result on Sunday.

Beard is asymptomatic and has been participating in the Legislature remotely this week. She was last in the Capitol on Friday, Ellsworth said.

Contact tracing is ongoing.