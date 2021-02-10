Podcast: Mabuhay Oriental Market

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: Glenda Hamilton “took the plunge” and started a grocery store in 2005, stocked with items she remembered from her childhood in the Philippines and her grandmother’s wet market there. Tristan Scott wrote about her store, Mabuhay Oriental Market, and the remarkable lengths she goes through to stock her shelves with just what her customers want in the 2021 Food Issue of the Flathead Beacon. In this episode, Hamilton takes us through her store and her years spent growing her business. Later, host Andy Viano returns to run through the biggest news stories from the last seven days, including a massive private land deal west of Kalispell, a new allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Flathead County and a deadly avalanche in the Swan Range last weekend.

