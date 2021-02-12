Whitefish Man Killed in Wednesday Night Crash

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 63-year-old Whitefish man who died in a rollover crash on Farm to Market Road northwest of Kalispell around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Robert Frahm was killed after the pickup he was driving drifted off the side of the road and crashed into a driveway approach at mile marker 8.3, a little south of Church Drive, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper James Hawkins. Frahm’s truck went airborne after the collision and ended up on its top. Frahm, who was wearing his seat belt, was dead when law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Speed was not a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation. The road was snow-covered and icy at the time of the crash.