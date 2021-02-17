Market Trends: Single-Family Residences

Let’s look at a chart showcasing the Flathead County single-family residence sales in median days from listing to contract, by month sold, over the past five years. I narrowed the inclusion of activity to single-family residences originally listed for $250,000-$799,999.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Let’s use bars to depict the median number of days from listing to contract (not closing, which often occurs another 30-45 days later after due diligence). Let’s add lines (in respective colors), depicting the median percentage of original list price that they actually attained. We see the blue line median sold price percentage of original list price unusually climbing during the second half of 2020, where it used to diminish in years past. We see the blue bars showcasing that 2020 median days from listing to contract drop bigtime, again during the second half of the year, compared to prior years. Homes are being snapped up quickly of late, and at or very near the ask. Shocker …

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.